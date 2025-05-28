MindsEye gets new overview trailer, reveals post-launch roadmap

HQ

Build a Rocket Boy's MindsEye is just a few weeks away, and ahead of the game's launch on the 10th of June, we have a new overview trailer giving us an introduction to the game's story, gameplay, world, and more.

We also got a look at the post-launch roadmap for 2025, which includes quite a bit of extra content. In the summer, players will see a "special collaboration," as well as community updates and new missions. In fall/autumn, again more missions are on the menu, alongside multiplayer and new single-player modes. Winter will bring another collab, free roam updates, and a major adventure mission.

If you buy the Premium Pass, you get extra missions and cosmetic packs along with the aforementioned bits of additional content. Also, in the game's PC version, there will be level-creation tools allowing you to design whatever you wish.

MindsEye launches on the 10th of June for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.