Mindseye faces harsh criticism from playtesters

In just under three weeks, Mindseye will have to prove itself — the new passion project from former Rockstar executive Leslie Benzies and his studio Build A Rocket Boy. But judging by the feedback from those who've had a chance to test the game, Mindseye is far from ready for public release.

In fact, early impressions are almost overwhelmingly negative, with many playtesters reporting that the game feels unfinished, unpolished, and riddled with bugs. Several testers have even recommended delaying the release so that these issues can be addressed.

One recurring criticism is that the enemies are brain-dead — to the point that it seriously drags down the gameplay experience. The driving mechanics, which are supposed to be a core part of the game, have also come under fire, with several players calling them stiff and unsatisfying.

