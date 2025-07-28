MindsEye delays Hitman collaboration, next update arrives in August

HQ

Build A Rocket Boy didn't get off to the best of starts with MindsEye. But, the developer didn't just leave the project as a buggy mess, and is trying to go the way of Cyberpunk 2077 and No Man's Sky in restoring the game to a much more playable state.

Three updates have already been released for the game, and a fourth will arrive this August. Speaking on Reddit, Build A Rocket Boy said that the update will "deliver additional performance improvements and bug fixes, alongside community-requested features," which include skippable cutscenes and instant access to published player content.

Another update is planned for September, which will improve the core gameplay and its mechanics. A crossover with Hitman was planned for this month, but Build A Rocket Boy has pushed the collaboration back to a "later date," with no more release information given.

MindsEye is out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.