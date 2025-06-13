MindsEye creator shares "heartbreak" about launch woes, promises three updates by the end of June

HQ

The situation surrounding MindsEye has been a peculiar one to say the least. A few weeks before launch, one of the top executives at the developer came out and stated that any negative press was being paid for, all before shortly ahead of launch it became clear that the developer wasn't sharing review copies either, concluding a development process where no one was able to actually go hands-on with the game and share their thoughts publicly. This wouldn't have been a huge problem if the game was in fighting shape, however, it really wasn't.

Following its arrival on June 10, it became immediately clear that there was a lot very wrong with the game, with tons of bugs and issues reported, so much so that PlayStation even began offering refunds for the game. Impressions have typically been uneven, with some folk noting that there are compelling and memorable elements, but simply that the technical performance is a problem. Whatever the case, Build a Rocket Boy is not happy with the situation either.

In a statement on Reddit, the developer has said that it is "heartbroken that not every player was able to experience the game as we intended," before going a step further to say "our priority is optimizing performance and stability so that every player, across every device, can enjoy an equally high-quality experience."

The developer claims that the majority of the issues surrounding the game "were caused by a memory leak" and that this affected "roughly 1 in 10 of our players", A hotfix is coming imminently to address this, but as for the other issues, a couple of other patches are promised by the end of June.

As for what to expect from the three patches, we're told:

Friday, June 13-15 - Hotfix #1 - PC & Console

What players can expect:



Initial CPU and GPU performance improvements, along with memory optimizations



Reduced difficulty for the CPR mini-game



A new setting to disable or adjust Depth of Field



Fix for missing controls in the MineHunter and Run Dungeon mini-games



Pop-up warnings for PCs with Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling disabled and for PCs with CPUs prone to crashes



Hotfix #2 - Week of June 16 - PC & Console

What players can expect:





Continuous incremental performance and stability improvements



Fix for the buggy wheels not visually spinning while driving



Fix for areas in Car Manufacturing where players could fall through the world



By End of June - Update 3 - PC & Console

What players can expect:





Ongoing performance & stability improvements



Rebalanced "Hard" difficulty setting



Animation fixes



AI improvements



Otherwise, the developer notes that it is "fully committed to ensuring all our players have a great experience, and we will continue to provide frequent and transparent updates."