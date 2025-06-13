MindsEye creator shares "heartbreak" about launch woes, promises three updates by the end of June

The situation surrounding MindsEye has been a peculiar one to say the least. A few weeks before launch, one of the top executives at the developer came out and stated that any negative press was being paid for, all before shortly ahead of launch it became clear that the developer wasn't sharing review copies either, concluding a development process where no one was able to actually go hands-on with the game and share their thoughts publicly. This wouldn't have been a huge problem if the game was in fighting shape, however, it really wasn't.
Following its arrival on June 10, it became immediately clear that there was a lot very wrong with the game, with tons of bugs and issues reported, so much so that PlayStation even began offering refunds for the game. Impressions have typically been uneven, with some folk noting that there are compelling and memorable elements, but simply that the technical performance is a problem. Whatever the case, Build a Rocket Boy is not happy with the situation either.
In a statement on Reddit, the developer has said that it is "heartbroken that not every player was able to experience the game as we intended," before going a step further to say "our priority is optimizing performance and stability so that every player, across every device, can enjoy an equally high-quality experience."
The developer claims that the majority of the issues surrounding the game "were caused by a memory leak" and that this affected "roughly 1 in 10 of our players", A hotfix is coming imminently to address this, but as for the other issues, a couple of other patches are promised by the end of June.
As for what to expect from the three patches, we're told:
Friday, June 13-15 - Hotfix #1 - PC & Console
What players can expect:
Hotfix #2 - Week of June 16 - PC & Console
What players can expect:
By End of June - Update 3 - PC & Console
What players can expect:
Otherwise, the developer notes that it is "fully committed to ensuring all our players have a great experience, and we will continue to provide frequent and transparent updates."