Mindhunter Season 3 will not happen

The director of Mindhunter, David Fincher, has confirmed Season 3 of the show - long awaited by fans - will not be happening on Netflix. In fact, it will not be happening at all.

As the show was never properly cancelled until now, hopeful fans have been speculating and asking for it to return for a third instalment, but it was not to be. Fincher's announcement puts the final nail in the coffin.

In an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche (and translated from French), Fincher said: "I'm very proud of the first two series. But it's a very expensive show, and in the eyes of Netflix, we didn't attract enough of an audience to justify such an investment.

"I don't blame them, they took risks to get the show off the ground, gave me the means to do Mank the way I wanted to do it, and they allowed me to venture down new paths with 'The Killer'.

"It's a blessing to be able to work with people who are capable of boldness."

So, with this announcement ends the Mindhunter speculation, sadly for some devoted fans.