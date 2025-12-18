Mind Diver uses real-life locations from Copenhagen scanned into the game

Mind Diver is already a game that sounds interesting right from the concept phase. You're diving into another's subconscious to try and solve a mystery. Digging through memories, almost Animus style, as it were. Coming from Danish studio Indoor Sunglasses, Mind Diver takes inspiration from the developer's home country and capital city of Copenhagen.

Speaking with us at the BIG Conference this year, Indoor Sunglasses' creative director Victor Breum said that the team had scanned real-world locations they visit in Copenhagen into the game.

"The places [the characters] go are places that I would go in Copenhagen are like there's a nightclub, which is like a central place in the story, which is where we scanned, all the graphics are 3D scanned. So here we went to this nightclub called Basement in Copenhagen and got permission to scan that place. And we also spoke with these people who organize raves in order to scan their equipment and all their decorations. And we use that to decorate the nightclub with," he explained.

If you want to see more about Mind Diver, including a nod to Indoor Sunglasses' upcoming project, check out the full interview below: