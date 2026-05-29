Mina The Hollower Guide: All available weapons and which ones you should use

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Yacht Club's successor to Shovel Knight, Mina the Hollower, does not shy away from having a distinctive arsenal. In this article, we tell you exactly what to use and how to use it in order to pack the hardest punches.

To begin your adventure...

Nightstar - "A crushing mace affixed to a flexible chain"

The Nightstar is the best starting weapon for players who are relatively new to difficult combat and intense boss battles. It's versatile and dynamic, allowing Mina to strike from a distance in order to inflict devastating damage whilst protecting herself from incoming attacks. I think that when doing a first run of Mina the Hollower, the Nightstar would be the best option for a well rounded combat experience.

Whisper and Vesper - "A pair of nimble daggers"

The one anomaly on this list, Whisper and Vesper encourage close range, aggressive fights in which Mina can shred enemy health bars when in close quarters combat. With little recovery time and paired alongside Mina's burrow ability, Whisper and Vesper are perfect for players who can execute the perfect hit and run. The Lunging Cut upgrade allows Mina to fly into the air, cutting into enemies and eventually bounce off them in order to disengage in combat.

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Blaststrike Maul - "A hammer with explosive force"

Perfect for players who wish to engage in a high-risk high-reward fight, the Blaststrike Maul disregards quick, aggressive combat in favour of slow, concussive force. There is a long wind up time, leaving Mina exposed to damage but it's sheer force will leave enemies squashed under its weight, making it a power house of a weapon. When upgraded fully, the Blaststrike Maul gains a Boom Charge. This releases a powerful explosive charge when choosing to do a longer attack.

As the story unfolds...

As you venture further into the Tenebrous Isles, there are two more weapon options available for Mina to wield. Both are incredibly versatile and unique and I think that they are both worth trying out.

Guardian Casket - "A sturdy shield"

A defensive shield that allows Mina to hold her ground against enemy attacks and projectiles, The Guardian Casket also doubles as a high-skilled parry weapon that when timed correctly, negates enemy attack damage and deals counter damage and knockback effects. When upgrade to the Grave Encounter, Mina will be able to pull off the perfect parry.

Battery Buster - "A dynamic blaster"

A hybrid weapon that doubles as a ranged ammunition filled blaster and a heavy duty bat when depleted. The Battery Buster can deal devastating damage from both far and close range. To re-charge, simply switch to battery mode and attack an enemy to fill your ammo clip. When upgraded fully, an immensely powerful Burst Shot can be charged and fired at enemies which can be detrimental in aggressive boss fights.

Overall, there is a huge roster of weaponry for you to try out in Mina the Hollower so be sure to have a go with a few weapons at the start of the game to find the right fit for you!