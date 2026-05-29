Mina The Hollower Guide: How to beat Thorne

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After receiving a letter detailing how her ingenious Spark Generators brought prosperity to the town of Ossex, and how there is now a risk of their light failing, a perilous journey into the Tenebrous Isles lands Mina in a usually pleasant and quiet place that enemies have now overrun. Mina meets Lionel in the Grand Hall and engages in the opening ceremony of the Ossex Orphanage Wing. After leaving the hall, Mina is intercepted by Thorne, a Bat and formidable adversary that aims to destroy the generators and wreak havoc on Ossex.

It's important to note that the best weapon to use against Thorne is the Mace. The Mace offers Mina the opportunity to inflict damage from afar, and for new players to this genre, this can be important in learning movement techniques and timings. Knowing when to engage and disengage in combat is significant in the fight with Thorne, and this initial boss fight sets players up well for understanding the mechanics of future engagements with harder enemies. Make sure to inflict enough damage to Thorne to ensure you have a sufficient amount of health to regenerate. You should probably only need to heal once in the middle of the fight, and when doing so, make sure to keep a large distance from Thorne, as his damage will cancel any healing.

Thorne's main weapon is a Trident. He wields this ferociously and will strike with a swift blow. Initially, he tracks Mina with a series of three strikes, following her around the arena. It's important to time your movement correctly, as Thorne can block you in a corner and inflict devastating damage.

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Another attack that Thorne can use is a swift trail of bombs that explode after a short period of time. Keep to the edges of the arena in order to avoid these. When attacking Thorne, make sure to do it in small bursts so you can make a quick escape if he decides to attack.

Thorne can dispel a large burst of Tornados, expanding around the arena in a circle. Hollowing is important here, as by burrowing underground, Mina can escape the line of fire.

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After depleting Thorne's health bar to nearly zero, the fight concludes abruptly. Thorne does not admit defeat, however, and flees the scene on the brink of death... Very mysterious!