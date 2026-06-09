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Mina the Hollower

Mina the Hollower has officially sold half a million copies

Yacht Club Games' indie adventure is proving to be a decent commercial success.

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Ahead of the launch of Mina the Hollower, developer Yacht Club Games stated the game was almost do or die for the studio, noting that it needs to be a big success to enable the team to continue doing what it does best. So far, it looks like this is becoming a reality.

While Yacht Club may have hoped for a larger spike in sales at debut, so far the indie project has shipped as many as 500,000 copies, which isn't at all bad for a game from a rather small team.

Speaking about the feat, Yacht Club adds: "Half a million Hollowers have descended into Tenebrous Isle, and we're completely blown away.

"Thank you for playing, sharing, reviewing, streaming, and believing in our haughty little mouse."

Have you played Mina the Hollower yet? If not, don't forget to read our glowing review of the game and also check out our weapons guide and tips and tricks for beating the game's first boss.

Mina the Hollower

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