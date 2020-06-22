Cookies

news
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Min Min from Arms joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate soon

The Arms fighter gets the nod and she'll start shaking things up as early as next week.

Nintendo has just introduced us to the latest DLC fighter heading to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, with Game Director Masahiro Sakurai unveiling Min Min - a flexible, long range character from Arms - as the next fighter to join the Fighter's Pass #2 (which costs £22.49 / 30 euros).

In the announcement stream, Sakurai confirmed an exciting peculiarity about this new fighter: in contrast to previous additions, players will control both of Min Min's arms separately; you will command her left arm with the A button and the right arm with the B button.

Min Min will be available from June 29 at which time you will be able to buy her seperately at a price of £5.39 / $5.99 or alongside five more characters in the game's second Fighter's Pass.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

