Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Min Min available now in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Arms fighter is stepping into a new arena as of.... well, right now actually.

Nintendo posted a reminder on Twitter today about the fact that Min Min (from Arms) has now been added as a playable character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The platform holder even went the extra mile and shared a commemorative artwork to mark the event, which you can check out below.

Min Min can be bought separately, but by buying the Fighters Pass Vol. 2, you'll save some cash, get five more characters as well as some other additions. Together with Min Min, there has also been a major update released with tons of tweaks for the game. Check out everything over here.

Will you get Min Min for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

