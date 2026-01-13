Milos Raonic, the best Canadian tennis player of all time, announces retirement

HQ

Milos Raonic announced his retirement from tennis on Sunday, after not competing in over a year (since the Paris 2024 Olympics) following a series of injuries and problems with his Achilles tendon. At 35 years old, Raonic finally decided it was time to stop and and to move on from his tennis career, leaving behind a legacy that makes him the best canadian tennis player of all time.

"This is a moment you know will come one day, but somehow you never feel ready for it. This is as ready as I ever will be. Tennis has been my love and obsession for most of my life."

Raonic was ranked as high as World No. 3 in 2016, the year where he was finalist of Wimbledon (and semi-finalist at the Australian Open). He remains the only male Canadian player to reach a Grand Slam final (he lost to Andy Murray) and the one ranked higher. He won 8 career titles.

In women's Canadian tennis, 25-year-old Bianca Andreescu is the only Canadian player, male or female, to ever win a singles Grand Slam (US Open 2019) and was ranked as high as World No. 4 in WTA (she is currently 185). In men's tennis, Felix Auger-Aliassime, currently ranked 5, has won 8 titles at the age of 25, and has been US Open finalist twice in 2021 and 2025.