Milo Manara defines pornography as "a display of sex without any cultural dimension"

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Where do you draw the line between porn and eroticism? Does it at all have to do with the explicitness of the pictures, or more with the intent? Last month at the 26th Comicon in Napoli we had the honour of sitting down with legendary artist Milo Manara, who is considered the master of eroticism in comic books and known for his finesse portraying women.

Now 80, he delighted us with his energy and his deep, thought-provoking answers in the interview below.

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"There is a difference between pornography and eroticism, at least for me", Manara explains when asked about the perception of pure eroticism nowadays. "And actually, Woody Allen said that pornography is the eroticism of the other person. It means that, and it is true, it's genius, it's not only funny, it is true. Because what is erotic for me is not necessarily erotic for you, it may be pornographic for you. And actually, in my opinion":

"Eroticism is the cultural processing of sex in society. And pornography is only a display of sex, without any cultural processing, without any cultural dimension"

"And in current society", Manara continues comparing the two against today's cultural grounds, "pornography is gaining ground, is more successful, it has the lion's share. It is very accessible, way more accessible than it used to be before the Internet nowadays, regardless of your age. Anyone can have access to pornography".

The discourse then took the artist to the inevitable matter of violence, which he has also depicted in several ways through the years.

"And this is true not only for eroticism and pornography, but for every phenomenon", Manara expands. "It seems to me that in current society there is a lack of cultural processing in general, of any phenomenon. There is an immediate resorting to violence. Violence corresponds to a lack of cultural processing in conflicts, whether interpersonal or international ones".

Manara then goes back to the cultural conversation and the main reason why eroticism has been, in his views, deemed redundant:

"If you process the source of the disagreement culturally, you can talk. You talk and you solve your issues, and you fix your issues. Nowadays there is no cultural processing of sorts, and I think that eroticism in this case is paying the price. I can't see it in society, in cinema, in literature, in comics. There is no cultural processing in general, but in the case of eroticism and pornography, pornography is in a way gaining ground..."

"And actually it seems that in all the cultural production nowadays, there is no need for eroticism. Eroticism is no longer essential"

Finally, the Italian artist looks at the spread of violence in other genres and gives some historical context:

"There is only violence in today's stories", he understands. "Investigations, murders, homicides, and policemen and commissioners, etc., who do the investigations. Eroticism is sort of stepping back, being pushed back, not like in the 70s and in the 60s, where there was a liberation of society and eroticism was a component of this liberation. And nowadays, I have to repeat myself, there is pornography everywhere, there is violence everywhere. Because of this lack of culture."

Watch the full video for more elaborate answers by Milo Manara as he reveals the models and stories behind HP & Giuseppe Bergman, his secret to drawing women, or how it was like to work with Alejandro Jodorowsky on The Borgia.