Milly Alcock's Supergirl will return in Superman: Man of Tomorrow

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Supergirl will be returning for the 2027 sequel Superman: Man of Tomorrow, as confirmed by co-head of the new DCU Peter Safran himself. After making a strong first impression with her cameo appearance in 2025's Superman, Alcock's version of Kara Zor-El is getting her own movie later this year. That won't be the last we'll see of her, though, as it seems she'll be a major player in the DCU going forwards.

"She's a major part of what we're doing," Peter Safran told Variety in Alcock's cover story interview. Right now, Alcock's priority isn't on the Superman sequel, but instead on her own movie, which she's excited to bring to a new audience. "I am so excited for all the young women who are going to see this — that's really going to get me," she said.

The plans for the DCU are currently only known to Safran, Gunn, and perhaps a few other insiders at DC. But, we do know that Supergirl is going to be a big part of its future, alongside her cousin Superman. With Supergirl's movie being focused on adventures in outer space, we could see how she might act as an excuse to bring the weirder threats from across the galaxy into the DCU's version of Earth, sort of playing the role that the Guardians of the Galaxy did in the MCU back in the day.

Either way, if Alcock's standalone flick can do well, we're sure to see a Woman of Tomorrow sequel as well one day, with her hopefully getting more than a brief cameo in her fictional cousin's next movie.