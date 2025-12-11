Milly Alcock takes flight in this gritty first look at Supergirl

HQ

Here's a great way to kickstart your evening. Warner and DC just released the highly anticipated first teaser trailer for Supergirl, featuring Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El. And right off the bat this really seems to rock, with a noticeably darker and more intimate story compared to Superman earlier this year.

Peter Safran and James Gunn are once again at the helm as Kara sets out on a cosmic adventure filled with both friends and enemies, as well as (of course) the adorable and mischievous Krypto.

The official synopsis reads as follows:

"When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice"

Supergirl is set to premiere on June the 26th next year, and you can check out the trailer below.