Millions of songs have been used for AI music training

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AI is a thing now, and different outlets are digging into various effects of AI in our modern times. As reported by Engadget, The Atlantic has published four searchable databases of music that has been used to train AI models. It has "12 million tracks in one database, 9 million in another, and the two final ones each containing about 100,000 songs".

This means that a lot of copyrighted music was used for AI training. And as expected, many music streaming services have taken steps to prevent, identify or label generative AI creations. But that hasn't stopped scammers from creating imitations of existing bands and trying to benefit off their work with AI copycats.

The Atlantic's databases, among others like it, could help parties in the music industry watch for their interests a bit better.