Millions of lives at risk from everyday plastic additives

Everyday household items, from garden hoses to food packaging, may be quietly contributing to millions of cases of heart disease and stroke, according to a new study by an international team of researchers published in PNAS. Researchers found that three common chemicals in plastics—BPA, DEHP, and PBDEs—could be responsible for a shocking number of health problems globally, including an estimated 431,000 deaths due to BPA alone. With plastic found everywhere, including in electronics, toys, and medical supplies, the problem seems unavoidable. While the study's findings are concerning, experts caution that more research is needed to definitively link these chemicals to the illnesses. Still, the potential costs to health and economies—up to $1 trillion—are hard to ignore.

