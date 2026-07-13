Millions evacuated in China as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall

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Typhoon Bavi, the second powerful typhoon to hit China in the last week, has seen almost two million people evacuated from their homes, which would have seen them face the worst of the storm. Bavi is 1,000 kilometres at its widest point, which is about the width of France.

The typhoon first came ashore on the city of Taizhou, and then made a second landfall in Wenzhou. Landslides brought about by the storm have already killed 17 people in the Philippines, and China is already being hit with heavy downpours and winds. As the storm moves north-west, it's expected it will diminish in size and intensity. It has already weakened to a severe tropical storm, but still poses a threat to people because of the moisture within its rain bands, as per the BBC.

More than 1.7 million were moved out of the Zhejiang province and thousands more were evacuated from neighbouring provinces ahead of Bavi's arrival. 400 flights, as well as dozens of train services were cancelled, too.

Beijing has ordered the evacuation of 100,000 people, to avoid risk, according to officials. Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated from the city of Wenzhou, which is said to be in the path of the storm.