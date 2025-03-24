Millions back imprisoned Istanbul mayor in opposition primary

HQ

The latest news on Turkey . In a show of defiance, 15 million people participated in the primary of Turkey's opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), with 13.2 million votes cast in support of Ekrem Imamoglu, the ousted mayor of Istanbul.

Imamoglu has become a symbol of resistance, drawing large crowds to protests across the country. His arrest, followed by mass demonstrations, underscores the increasing political tensions as he remains a key rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The scale of the turnout, which led to an extended voting period, reflects the growing desire for change among Turkish voters. For now, it remains to be seen whether this outpouring of support can translate into a successful political challenge against Erdogan.