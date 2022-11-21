Millie Gibson named as the next Doctor Who companion

Doctor Who has been in the headlines as of late, following the conclusion of its latest season, which saw Jodie Whittaker hang it up as the iconic science fiction character. Since then we've reported on who will be the Fourteenth Doctor, and will handle the transition between Whittaker's time as the character and Ncuti Gatwa's upcoming run, when he will become the Fifteenth Doctor.

And talking about the latter, it has now been revealed who will be starring alongside Gatwa as the latest companion to join the Doctor on his journeys, with this individual being Millie Gibson.

As noted in a new blog post, Gibson will play a character known as Ruby Sunday, and she will make her debut in the 2023 festive season, when Gatwa's time as the Doctor kicks off.

"Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor's companion," said Gibson. "It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa's side, I just can't wait to get started."