Millie Bobby Brown will return as Enola Holmes in third Netflix film this year

There is a lot to be excited about when it comes to being a Netflix subscriber in 2026, as the streaming giant has a ton of films and TV series in the works. One such example is Enola Holmes 3, the third chapter of the mystery series that features Millie Bobby Brown at the helm, and the good news is that it's closer than further away.

Once again reuniting Brown's Enola with Henry Cavill's Sherlock and Helena Bonham Carter's Eudoria, plus Louis Partridge's Tewkesbury, Himesh Patel's Dr. Watson, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster's Moriarty, this coming flick will be directed by Adolescence's Philip Barantini, with a script produced by Jack Thorne, the writer of the past two films in the series.

As for the plot premise of the film, we're told: "Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide in a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before."

Beyond this, we do have a first-look image of the film, but we are now waiting for more information and glimpses. Hopefully we won't be waiting too long however, as the premiere is scheduled for sometime in 2026.