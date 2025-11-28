Millie Bobby Brown reveals her definitive ranking of the Stranger Things seasons

HQ

There are few people better equipped than Millie Bobby Brown to rank the Stranger Things seasons, as the Eleven star has been involved with the supernatural sci-fi series for the majority of her life up until this point. But what does the ranking actually look like?

Vanity Fair posed this tough question to Brown recently, where she revealed that Season 1 is at the top of the list for nostalgia purposes, and is then followed by the rest.

"Season one's my favorite, then season five. Then season three, then season four, then season two. Season one, nostalgia-wise, for me, it's my favorite season. Personally, it was the most exciting time of my life. But season five, the way it looks, the way it feels, the plot, all of it is my favorite. Least favorite, season two, just 'cause I don't really remember it."

She then goes on to add that "everyone hates episode seven," something the rest of the young cast did not seem to agree with much at all...

What is your definitive ranking of the Stranger Things seasons and have you watched the first Volume of Season 5 yet?