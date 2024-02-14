Millie Bobby Brown fights dragons and monsters in Netflix's Damsel

HQ

It seems like Netflix's big movie for the month of March will be the upcoming Damsel. The film sees Millie Bobby Brown starring in the lead role of a princess, but unlike the fragile stereotype we're used to from fairytales, here she is a badass hellbent on survival.

But what is she surviving, you ask? The film sees her character thrown into a mountain as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Here, she finds herself battling with monsters and a fire-breathing dragon, all of which want to kill her, although in a very Rambo-style, she refuses to die and uses her wits and will to continue to shrug off and overcome danger in a bid to climb to the top of the mountain and escape.

Damsel will be coming to Netflix in a few weeks, on March 8, 2024, and you can see the trailer, poster, and synopsis for the film below.

Synopsis: "A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive."