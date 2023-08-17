Millie Bobby Brown feels done with Stranger Things

HQ

Millie Bobby Brown is well and truly fed up with her character Eleven in Stranger Things. A role she has played since the show's inception in 2016 and has been the catalyst for pretty much everything that has taken place in the nostalgia-scented universe, Bobby Brown is ready to look forward. Something she talks about in a interview with Women's Wear Daily.

"I think I'm ready. It's been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it's like graduating high school, it's like senior year. You're ready to go and blossom and flourish and you're grateful for the time you've had, but it's time to create your own message and live your own life."

And you can't blame her for being tired of playing a child, or a role that she presumably very much identifies with her childhood. That said, Mille has had the benefit of appearing in other roles, including Enola Holmes on Netflix and two Godzilla films.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things, on the other hand, looks set to be delayed, as production has been halted during the strike. But if things go according to plan, it will premiere in the summer of next year.

Looking forward to the final season of Stranger Things, do you think Millie will continue her acting career or take a break?