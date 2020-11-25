Milla Jovovich comes to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne in a crossover event

You're watching Advertisements

So called crossover events between different medias are quite common nowadays, and now we get another. This time it's the upcoming Monster Hunter movie, that is coming to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne on December 4 at 01:00 CET.

There will be two limited time Event Quests as a two-part single player side story. The player will assume the role of Artemis, which is voiced by Milla Jovovich. She plays Artemis in the Monster Hunter movie as well. Completing these quests grants you materials to craft two new armours from the Monster Hunter movie.

There is also a Special Item Pack coming starting November 27 at 01:00 CET. Items included are as follows:

Ancient Potion x30

Dust of Life x30

Golden Egg x10

True Armor Sphere x3

Earplug Jewel+ x1

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is out now for PC, Xbox One and PS4. The Monster Hunter movie is supposed to premiere in December 2020, at least in some parts of the world. But, we will see if that really happens or not.

