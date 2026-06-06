Milki Delivery drops a new demo as part of Wholesome Direct

Summer isn't for everyone, but even if you're not up to the idea of biking around dirt paths, letting the wind blow through your hair and watching the day go by, the concept could still be just as if not more appealing in video game form, where you don't have to deal with bugs, sunburn, and the possibility of the weather turning sour. That's where Milki Delivery offers us a cosy adventure, where we'll build back our barn one milk bottle at a time.

The game is a wholesome adventure game, shown off at tonight's Wholesome Direct. Together with a friendly pet cow, you'll sell milk enough to help out your local community, gather resources, and explore the far reaches of your town. It's a hand-drawn adventure, with heavily stylised visuals that seem reminiscent of an idyllic Ghibli scene.

Milki Delivery is set for release this year, and if you want to check it out ahead of when it launches fully, there's a demo available right now on Steam. Check it out to get an early start on your milk delivery business and meet the people you'll be selling to in Milki Delivery.