Military training for 400,000 in 2026: Poland launches "largest defence training in Polish history"

Poland's Defence Ministry has announced the launch of a new nationwide military training programme as part of an ambitious plan to train around 400,000 people in 2026, citing the growing need for national readiness amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

The initiative, described by Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz as "the largest defence training in Polish history", is called "At Readiness" and will be voluntary and open to all citizens, including students, professionals, companies, and retirees.

Building resilience and strengthening reserves

In the short term, Poland plans to train 20,000 people by the end of 2025, with about 100,000 expected to take part in various forms of training before the end of the year, according to Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk. Next year's programme will expand to include individual and group sessions, "Education with the Army" courses, and voluntary compulsory military service.

"The goal is to strengthen the resilience of citizens and communities, and to boost the readiness and capacity of our reserves," said General Wiesław Kukuła, Chief of Poland's General Staff.

Poland, which now spends more of its GDP on defence than any other NATO member, has become the alliance's third-largest military with 216,000 personnel. The government plans to increase troop numbers by nearly one-third over the next decade as part of a broader modernization push.

The training programme, first announced in March by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, reflects Warsaw's determination to "build an army of reservists" and enhance the country's deterrence capabilities at a time of heightened regional insecurity.