Military leader sworn in as Madagascar's new president

Colonel Michael Randrianirina has been sworn in as Madagascar's new president following a military takeover triggered by weeks of deadly demonstrations over power and water shortages. The inauguration, endorsed by the country's constitutional court, marks the end of Andry Rajoelina's rule after he reportedly left the island amid growing unrest. Randrianirina has pledged to restore stability and draft a new constitution with input from the youth movement that led the protests. International voices, however, have voiced concern over the transition, though the new leader insists it followed constitutional procedures.