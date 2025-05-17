Milhouse's voice in The Simpsons is being replaced

HQ

Pamela Hayden, who has voiced Milhouse Van Houten for over 35 years, is now stepping down, and instead, Kelly Macleod will take on the role, debuting during the season finale on May 18. However, this isn't Macleod's first appearance in The Simpsons — she previously performed a song in an episode a few years ago.

But it's not just Milhouse that Hayden is leaving behind — she also voiced Jimbo and Rod Flanders, who will both be getting new voices as well. Her retirement isn't exactly news, though, as she announced it back in November along with an official farewell in which she said:

"It's been an honor and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show, and to give voice to Milhouse (and Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Janey, Malibu Stacy, and many others)"

