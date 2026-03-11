Miley Cyrus returs to her signature role as Hanna Montana for one nigh later this month

The demand for comebacks of popular TV series continues to be enormous, and sometimes it results in brand new seasons, such as Full House, Frasier, and most recently Scrubs. However, a more popular format is the so-called reunion, which in recent years has included Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Everybody Loves Raymond.

Now another one has been confirmed, which we are actually familiar with from the gaming world. Miley Cyrus has given us a glimpse on Instagram of her return to the role of Hannah Montana, just in time for the 20th anniversary. It will be an event called Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, which will air on Disney+ on March 24 (depending on what time it is released, it may of course be the day after for us in Europe).

For this occasion, the most important sets have been rebuilt, and there will also be interviews and never-before-seen clips.

Hannah Montana ran from 2006 to 2011, and several games based on the phenomenon were released for Nintendo DS and PSP, among others, as well as the slightly more ambitious Hannah Montana: The Movie Game.