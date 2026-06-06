Milestone reunites with Hot Wheels for new arcade racer known as Infinite Rush

Is September 24 going to be the busiest day for games throughout the entirety of 2026? Silent Hill: Townfall and Control Resonant both announced plans to launch on this date at the State of Play and now racing developer Milestone is getting in on this action by slapping its next arcade racing project on the same day.

Known as Hot Wheels: Infinite Rush, this racing title is set to debut on September 24 and brings a more open adventure where players can tear up four unique islands, zooming around bright orange plastic tracks, smashing obstacles and items, finding secrets and goodies, and otherwise collecting tons of peculiar cars.

We're told that each of the four islands will offer a Rush Master to overcome, a boss-like opponent who can only be accessed by completing a slate of challenges to ultimately earn the right to face off with them.

With a promised 150+ cars to unlock, single-player, split-screen, and online multiplayer modes, and more, you can see the announcement trailer for Hot Wheels: Infinite Rush below, with the game planned to launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2.