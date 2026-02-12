Milestone presents almost 40-minutes of Screamer gameplay

HQ

If you've been keeping an eye on the futuristic and story-driven arcade racing game known as Screamer, eagerly wondering how the mostly simulation racing experts over at Milestone handle such a project, then we have some very good news to share.

The Italian developer has shared a lengthy gameplay video that gives a very good look at the opening of Screamer, with as much as 38 minutes of gameplay to gawk at. Yep, it's a long one, so grab a tea, coffee, or hot beverage of your choosing, and settle down to see how the Hot Wheels Unleashed creators have adapted to serving up racing in an anime-like world.

Offering character-driven dialogue and twin-stick gameplay that enables drivers to manipulate their cars and drift around the streets of Neo Rey, this video gives a very broad and deep taste at the gameplay variety on offer in Screamer, be that the story beats or the intense racing.

As for the launch plans for the game, Screamer will officially debut on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on March 26, but there will be an Early Access period made available as of March 23 for Digital Deluxe Edition owners.