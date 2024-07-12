Milestone lays out Monster Jam Showdown's post-launch plans

HQ

At the end of August, Milestone will be debuting its arcade racer Monster Jam Showdown, a game that we got a brief taste of during our time in Los Angeles for Summer Game Fest back in June.

With this title set to arrive on PC and consoles on August 29, Milestone has now revealed what the future will hold for the game, laying out a six-month-long post-launch plan, which even sets a date on when the first expansion will drop.

We're told that following the August debut, we can look forward to a Soldiers & Pirates premium pack in September, all ahead of the first free pack of content dropping in October. November will include another free pack and the Grave Digger Legacy premium pack, all before December arrives and sees the launch of the Aloha expansion, which will take players to a new environment set in the Hawaiian wilderness and featuring six new tracks and one arena.

The New Year will kick off with the third free pack and the Off The Leash premium pack in January, then the Always On Duty premium pack and the fourth free pack in February, and finally the fifth free pack will debut in March.

In total, we can expect 26 additional trucks to join the game all during its first six months.