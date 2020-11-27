Milestone has revealed Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 4

You're watching Advertisements

Italian studio and racing game specialist, Milestone, in collaboration with Feld Entertainment, Inc., has announced Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 4. Available starting from March next year on several platforms, the new video game dedicated to Supercross will offer a faithful representation of the Monster Energy Supercross 2020 season, with all eleven stadiums and seventeen tracks, including the seven variations of Salt Lake City.

Among the new features in this iteration, there's a new structure for the Career mode, which will allow players to start their journey from Supercross Futures until reaching the 250SX and 450SX categories, where they will have to challenge the largest number of professional riders ever in the history of the franchise. In the new Career Mode, each driver's performance is influenced by their skills which can be upgraded and managed thanks to a new skill tree system. Skill Points are earned by competing, participating in special events, completing workouts, and keeping to the diary - a series of special goals to show who is the best.

Inspired by Maine Islands' beautiful landscapes, Compound is a place to roam freely in Solo and Co-Op game modes or compete against friends on the many available tracks. On this beautiful island, there will be many challenges and collectibles to discover, of course.

Finally, a beloved community mode, the Track Editor, returns this year with more customisation modules, created directly from the official 2020 tracks. New cosmetic customisation options to express creativity and increase realism include Tuff Blox, starting structures, finish structures, and Leader Pillars. In addition, players will be able to customise their drivers with a lot of content, thanks to over 110 official brands for aesthetic and performance customisations. In addition, the online mode guarantees an immersive and lag-free multiplayer experience thanks to dedicated servers and Race Director mode.

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 4 will be available on March 11, 2021, on Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox One. You can watch the announcement trailer at the top of this news and the first screenshots below: