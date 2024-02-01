Miles Teller reported to star in Michael Jackson biopic

HQ

Miles Teller, star of Whiplash and Top Gun: Maverick, is in talks to star in the Michael Jackson biopic. Just called Michael, this movie already landed a few stars in Jafaar Jackson, who will be playing his uncle Michael Jackson, and Colman Domingo, who will be playing Jackson's father.

Teller could be playing an attorney in the film. Deadline isn't sure which of Jackson's attorneys Teller could be playing. Howard Weitzman defended Jackson and his estate against creditor claims and allegations of paedophilia, while Mark Geragos assisted Jackson in his famous 2005 legal case, and was later replaced by Thomas Meserau.

Michael is set to release in theatres on the 18th of April, 2025. It is said to show the trials, tribulations, and genius of the King of Pop.