Miles Teller reflects on Fantastic Four disaster

Miles Teller looks back on the Fantastic Four fiasco that nearly ended his career - and reveals how he realized early on that the film was doomed to fail. The movie, directed by Chronicle creator Josh Trank, became one of the decade's most infamous flops that is still being made fun of to this day.

In an interview with SiriusXM, Teller remembers how he at one point told one of the studio bosses that "we might have a problem". And also claimed that one key person in particular - which he didn't mention by name - single-handedly doomed the project.

Teller still managed to recover from the superhero fiasco, and rebound with instant classics like Whiplash and Top Gun: Maverick. The Trank movie on the other hand is something he seems to want to forget - and we can't really blame him, can we? Check out the interview below.