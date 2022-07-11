Miles Teller has been in conversation with Tom Cruise about a third Top Gun

HQ

Following the remarkable success of Top Gun: Maverick at the box office, it's no surprise that there has already been talks about a third movie in the franchise. The latest teaser comes from Rooster actor himself, Miles Teller who when speaking with Entertainment Tonight revealed that he has been in conversation with Tom Cruise about a return to the role.

"That would be great, but that's all up to TC. It's all up to Tom. I've been having some conversations with him about it. We'll see."

Top Gun: Maverick has grown to become Cruise's most successful film of all-time at the box office, and surpassed the $1 billion milestone a while back, and has continued to find success since.

If there were to be a third Top Gun movie, who would you like to see make a return?