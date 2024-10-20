Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy will star in an Apple TV+ film next year

Apple tends to tell stories that are more rooted and real, saving fantasy and sci-fi efforts for competing streamers. This will be changing a tad in 2025, as the streamer has now announced a new film it has in the works with a planned arrival of sometime in 2025.

It's known as The Gorge and is a flick that revolves around two snipers manning a watchtower behind a defensive wall and being tasked with eliminating and stopping any deadly monsters from climbing out and escaping the gorge.

It'll star both Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy in the leading roles, with Sigourney Weaver also on the cast, and with its premiere planned for next year, the poster for The Gorge and a few additional images have all been shared.

Check them out below to see if The Gorge might be a film for you.