Miles Morales comes to PC in November

Back when Sony announced that Spider-Man Remastered would be coming to PC, it was also made clear that Spider-Man: Miles Morales would as well, but that this spin-off would be coming a little while afterwards. Since Spidey debuted during the summer, PlayStation is now ready to put Miles' adventure into PC players hands as well, and as soon as this November.

As revealed in a new PC Features trailer, we're told that Miles Morales will be coming to PC on November 18, and like Spider-Man, will be bringing an array of platform-specific technological improvements to boot.

Be it, Ray-Traced reflections and shadows, unlocked framerate, ultrawide monitor support, DLAA and even DLSS 3 support (for anyone with an RTX 40 series card), plus Nvidia Reflex support, and even the ability to play the game with a DualSense controller like its predecessor.

As Miles Morales has been out on PS5 for a while, you can find our review of the game here.