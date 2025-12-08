Miles Morales co-creator says she doesn't get any royalties from films, games, or merch

HQ

Miles Morales might be one of the most famous comic book characters today, but he's a fairly recent creation, first debuting in 2011. He was created by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli, and while you might think that creation would make them household names with bulging wallets, it seems at least Pichelli hasn't seen a lot of money from the merch, films, and games using her creation.

Speaking to SiteJamesons at CCXP 25, Pichelli said that she doesn't get a share from all of the projects that use Miles Morales, such as the Spider-Verse films and Insomniac video games. "I don't get anything. And that's the saddest part of my life," she said.

Considering that she was a co-creator for one of Marvel's biggest names today, you'd have hoped Pichelli might get a little more from her creation. There have been different interpretations of Miles Morales over the years, but none of them would have existed without Pichelli's input.