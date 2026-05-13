Miles Morales artist Sara Pichelli talks about the "respectful" and "amazing" Spider-Verse films

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Last year during our trip to San Diego Comic-Con Málaga, we had the opportunity to speak with Sara Pichelli, the comic book artist perhaps best known for co-creating the Ultimate version of Miles Morales. At the time, we discussed how European creators have impacted the wider comic space, and during this year's Comicon Napoli, we had the chance to catch up with Pichelli again to pick her brain about Miles Morales' time on the big screen.

In the full interview that you can see below, we inquired with Pichelli about her opinion of the Spider-Verse films and how they treat the wider mythos and lore surrounding Miles Morales, a character she is incredibly familiar with

"I love them. The movies are amazing. Everything was cool. They were very respectful about the story. You know, from the comics. The art, the designs were amazing. I don't know. I only have nice words for what they made."

Pichelli also touched on the way the films are presented from an animation stance, to which she explained: "The innovation of the way of animating and storytelling in animation is impressive."

Check out the full interview below for more on Pichelli's time working on Scarlet Witch, The Fantastic Four, and even with J.J. Abrams and his son Henry.