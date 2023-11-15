Miles Morales and Peter Parker get their first ongoing comic book series

HQ

It might be hard to believe, but outside of special events and other media, the two Spider-Men Miles Morales and Peter Parker haven't starred in an ongoing comic book series. Sounds crazy, right?

Well, Marvel thought the same, as they've now added both Miles and Peter into one series, which will be known as Spectacular Spider-Men. The new comics will arrive from March 2024 and will be written by Greg Weisman, one of the writers and creators of the beloved Spectacular Spider-Man animated series.

We've seen plenty of Miles Morales and Peter Parker in recent years. The Spider-Verse movies have shown them in a pupil and mentor dynamic, while Insomniac's Spider-Man games have given them more of a brotherly vibe. It'll be interesting to see how these influences translate to the comics.