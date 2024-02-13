Miles Morales' actor teases Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

HQ

Last night was the red carpet premiere of Madame Web over in the US, and while few are earnestly looking forward to the latest Sony attempt to create a Marvel box-office hit, plenty of Spider-people showed up to the event, including Shameik Moore, the voice actor for Miles Morales.

Speaking with Variety, Shameik Moore used his time on the red carpet to hype up the third and final Miles Morales movie, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Moore said that the final film is the best film in the trilogy.

For Moore to speak so highly of the movie indicates that work is going somewhat well on it. The release date for Beyond the Spider-Verse has been delayed indefinitely, so we don't know when it will premiere, but hopefully it can still make it out before 2024's end.