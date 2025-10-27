Milei sweeps Argentina's midterm elections Thanks to this, the ruling party strengthens its grip on power.

HQ We just got the news that President Javier Milei's libertarian movement has achieved a sweeping victory in Argentina's midterm elections, tightening its hold on both the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. The results exceeded poll predictions and left the Peronist opposition struggling to maintain relevance in a vote marked by low participation. Milei celebrated the outcome as a historic turning point for his reform agenda, vowing to push ahead with economic changes and greater fiscal control. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go! The president of Argentina Javier Milei during the conference at the Madrid Economic Forum at the Palacio de Vista Alegre in Madrid on June 8, 2025 Spain // Shutterstock