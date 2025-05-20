Milei-backed candidates win key Buenos Aires vote

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Argentina. "Today is a turning point for the ideas of freedom," Milei said on Sunday evening, shortly after his political influence was reaffirmed as candidates he endorsed led the legislative elections in Buenos Aires with over 30% of the vote.
The outcome is seen as a boost for the libertarian president, who has framed the race as a validation of his economic reforms. With the main Peronist contender trailing and former allies falling behind, the results signal a shift in Argentina's political balance.