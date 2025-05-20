Milei-backed candidates win key Buenos Aires vote

HQ

The latest news on Argentina . "Today is a turning point for the ideas of freedom," Milei said on Sunday evening, shortly after his political influence was reaffirmed as candidates he endorsed led the legislative elections in Buenos Aires with over 30% of the vote.



The outcome is seen as a boost for the libertarian president, who has framed the race as a validation of his economic reforms. With the main Peronist contender trailing and former allies falling behind, the results signal a shift in Argentina's political balance.