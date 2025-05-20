English
Milei-backed candidates win key Buenos Aires vote

Argentina's president gains momentum ahead of midterms as his endorsed list leads in local legislature elections.

The latest news on Argentina. "Today is a turning point for the ideas of freedom," Milei said on Sunday evening, shortly after his political influence was reaffirmed as candidates he endorsed led the legislative elections in Buenos Aires with over 30% of the vote.

The outcome is seen as a boost for the libertarian president, who has framed the race as a validation of his economic reforms. With the main Peronist contender trailing and former allies falling behind, the results signal a shift in Argentina's political balance.

Rome, Italy 14.12.2024: Argentine president Javier Milei speaks during the political event organized by the governing party Fratelli D'Italia called Atreju 2024 at the Circo Massimo in Rome // Shutterstock

