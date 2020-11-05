Mileena to be playable in Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate on November 17

You're watching Advertisements

A new gameplay trailer for Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate has been revealed showing off the next character coming to the live game, the vicious Tarkatan, Mileena. Set to be part of Kombat Pack 2, Mileena will be bringing her savage Sai and sharpened claws to rip apart her opponents.

To become part of the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate line-up, Mileena has been pulled forward in time by Kronika, where she has learnt of her tragic future. Determined to regain what she will have, Mileena has restarted Outworld's civil war, with the goal of destroying any foe who stands in her way.

Mileena will be playable for owners of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, or the Kombat Pack II, as soon as November 17.

Check out the full trailer above.