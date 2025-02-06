Milan's new signings give hope to the Rossoneri in 3-1 victory in Coppa Italia

HQ

Quarterfinals for Coppa Italia have started this week: Atalanta has defeated Bologna 1-0, and Milan defeated Roma 3-1, with great prominence from the new signings. Milan is having a tough season at the league, currently eighth in Serie A, very far from European spots. However, they have better luck with domestic cups: a month ago they beat Inter in the Supercoppa, and now reach the Coppa semifinals.

Milan put the game on tracks with two goals by Tammy Abraham in the first half, but Roma threatened with a goal by last year 'pichichi' Artem Dovbyk (LaLiga 23/24 top scorer with Girona). But then the new Milan signings: Mexican Santiago Giménez, who joined from Feyenoord, assisted Portuguese player João Félix, who scored with a lob over goalkeeper Silva.

João Félix, who left Chelsea on a six-month loan with no obligation of purchsea for Milan, has struggled to find his place at Chelsea, Barcelona or Atlético de Madrid, but so far has had a great start of the season with Milan giving some hopes for the rossoneri.

Next in the Italian Cup, the two remaining quarterfinals will be played on February 25 and 26: Inter vs. Lazio and Juventus vs. Empoli (single match), with the two-legged semifinals taking place in April.