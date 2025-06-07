Milano's Odd Job Collection is coming to the West

In the 90s and 2000s, it really wasn't uncommon for Japanese games to never make their arrival in the West, leaving many European and American fans desperate to find a way to enjoy the entertainment coming from the region. One example of this is Milano no Arubaito Collection, a game of delightful minigames that launched at the end of the last century and which never came to the West... until now.

As part of the Wholesome Games Direct show, developer Westone reveals that it has teamed up with publisher XSEED and porting powerhouse Implicit Conversions to finally bring what is being dubbed Milano's Odd Job Collection to the wider world.

For anyone unclear about what this game offers, the press release explains: "1-year-old Milano is on her own for the summer, and she's determined to make it work by taking up part-time jobs, shopping for cool stuff, and having fun. Whether delivering pizzas, baking cakes, or milking flying cows, Milano will do whatever it takes."

We're told that the game will preserve its nostalgic pixel art and animations, and that the "charming retro" nature will continue to shine through. What we don't know is when this will be launching in full.