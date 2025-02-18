Milan eliminated from the Champions League knockout play-off by Feyenoord, despite goal after 36 seconds

HQ

First result of the Champions League second leg play-off night, and first surprise: Milan has fallen to Feyenoord, in a 1-1 draw that adds to the 1-0 victory for the Dutch team last week. Few could have predicted that Milan, one of the most decorated clubs in Europe, would end up being eliminated by the fourth team in the Eredivisie, with a coach that was appointed just hours before the first leg last week, Pascal Bosschaart.

Milan had the comeback in their hands, after scoring before the first minute, a goal by Santiago Giménez, Argentinian-Mexican player who joined Milan just two weeks ago... from Feyenoord. Giménez took 36 seconds to score his former club (being one of the few players who has scored for and against a club this season), but karma hit back.

In the 51st minute, Theo Hernández, Milan full-back, saw a second yellow card and was sent off. This allowed Feyenoord more room to score the decisive goal by Julián Carranza. Milan will now have to focus on Coppa Italia and Serie A, where they are currently seventh. And with this elimination from an Italian club, chances are that Italy will loss another spot in European competitions next year to Spain, due to the UEFA coefficient.