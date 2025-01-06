Milan comes back and beats inter 3-2 in the Supercoppa Italiana in Riyadh

HQ

The Italian Supercoppa has been exciting right until the very end. A Milan derby, played in Riyadh, between the Inter, the winner of the Serie A last year, and AC Milan, frontrunner last year. This season, AC Milan is not even in the top six of the Italian league, positions that would grant them access to UEFA competitions next year.

But on Monday, they made an incredible comeback and lifted the trophy.

Inter seemed to have the match under control with two goals by Lautaro Martínez and Mehdi Taremi right at the end of the first half and start of the second. But the Rossoneri achieved a comeback few people thought possible: goals by Theo Hernández, Christian Pulisic and finally Tammy Abraham at the 93rd minute, cancelling the extra time. This is the second time Milan has won the derby this season, after the 1-2 victory back in September (the only loss Inter has experienced so far in an otherwise excellent run on Serie A).

A week ago, Milan fired their manager, Paulo Fonseca, because of the poor results domestically. Sérgio Conceição -previously Porto manager between for seven years - has had a dreamt debut: on Friday they beat Juventus 2-1, and today they have won their eight Supercoppa, their first one since 2016 after loosing in 2018 and 2022.